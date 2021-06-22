CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

