CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 42.6% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00049783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00372948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,626.99 or 0.99796241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00028360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00057683 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

