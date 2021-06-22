Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

