Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $695.79 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.49 or 0.07043860 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,073,401,780 coins and its circulating supply is 5,073,401,291 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

