Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 84.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

