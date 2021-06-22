Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220,034 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up 36.8% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.76% of Daqo New Energy worth $144,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

NYSE:DQ traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,904. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $130.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.