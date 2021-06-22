Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

