Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.00.
Shares of DASTY stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $239.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.