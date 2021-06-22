Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at $17,817,544.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $627,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -731.02 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.