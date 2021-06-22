Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Lifted by Tarsadia Capital LLC

Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $303,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,941 shares of company stock worth $103,641,868 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 95,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,998. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.09 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

