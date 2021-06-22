David E. Shaw Sells 60,449 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 60,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $4,525,212.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.98 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $25,622,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

