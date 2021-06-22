DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $934,536.22 and $20,153.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007454 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

