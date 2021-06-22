Deswell Industries, Inc. (DSWL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 9th

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Deswell Industries has raised its dividend by 157.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DSWL stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

