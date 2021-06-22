Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 980 ($12.80). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,027.50 ($13.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 25,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.