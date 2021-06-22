Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE KR opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $226,065,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

