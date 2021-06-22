Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 596,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,339. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also: Float

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.