Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 596,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,339. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

