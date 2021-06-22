Deutsche eMark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $190,955.96 and approximately $29.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

