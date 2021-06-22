Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.