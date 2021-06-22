Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

