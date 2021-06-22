Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.37. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

