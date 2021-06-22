Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.37.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

