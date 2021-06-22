Digital Brands Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 23rd. Digital Brands Group had issued 2,409,639 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During Digital Brands Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

