Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 352 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.08. The company has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

