Dock Price Reaches $0.0633 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $43.72 million and $40.00 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00084607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.00632703 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,618,470 coins and its circulating supply is 690,394,312 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

