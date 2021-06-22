Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.16. 41,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

