Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $28,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $459.46 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $465.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.