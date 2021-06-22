Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

DOMO stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 477,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $80.71.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

