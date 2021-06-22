DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s Largest Position

KPCB DGF II Associates LLC lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422,610 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up about 62.3% of KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC owned 1.13% of DoorDash worth $428,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DASH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion and a PE ratio of -23.44.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $7,447,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,037,151 shares of company stock worth $1,205,934,911 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

