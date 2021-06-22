Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sysco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4,915.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 251,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.72, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

