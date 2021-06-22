Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

