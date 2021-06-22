Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.49. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

