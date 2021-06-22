Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.