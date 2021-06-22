DRW Securities LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. FIL Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $534.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.00, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

