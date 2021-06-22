DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.79.

DTE opened at $132.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

