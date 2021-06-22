DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

