Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,061 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $131,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Ratos AB purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $103,770,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,436,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,021.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,278 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 857,705 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $13,188,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.