DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.