DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 2,382,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

