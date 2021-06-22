E.B. Tucker Purchases 1,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,325.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,524,319.76.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$11.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.87.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.