E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $65.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at $876,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,096. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.