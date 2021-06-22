E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

