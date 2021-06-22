E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,737. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

