E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $5,356,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.