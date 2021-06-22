E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,161 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IMVT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.84. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

