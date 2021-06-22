E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $129,000 Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

