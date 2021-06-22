E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000.

IRWD stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

