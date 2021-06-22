E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $389.44 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.