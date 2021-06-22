East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.