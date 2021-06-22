East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

