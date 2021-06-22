EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 156.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,894 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

