ECOSC (ECU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,810.00

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $8,616.40 and $3,810.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ECOSC has traded down 85.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00021794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00661890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

