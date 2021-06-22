Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Eisai in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89.

Get Eisai alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.